Time to press reset button on UN, says Jaishankar

The minister was referring to the composition of the powerful UN Security Council, the decision-making body of the UN, which has Britain, France, China, Russia, and the US as permanent members with veto powers. The body, which also has 10 non-permanent members elected by member states by rotation and stay part of the UNSC for a two-year term without a veto, has largely remained unchanged since it came into existence in 1945. The five veto-wielding members are seen as unwilling to share power with other countries such as India, Japan, Germany, and Brazil who have been making a serious pitch to make the UNSC more representative of current realities.