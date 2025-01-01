Happy New Year 2025: If you’ve ever wanted to travel back in time and celebrate New Year’s twice, this flight offers that incredible opportunity. As passengers journey from 2025 to 2024, they’ll have a second chance to ring in the New Year, creating a truly unforgettable experience.

In a post on X, Flightradar posted, “The passengers on flight #UA200 will have a second chance to celebrate #NewYear2025 as the flight takes them from 2025 back to 2024 🎉🤯🍾”

Guam is an island in the western Pacific Ocean and an unincorporated territory of the United States. It is located roughly 3,800 miles west of Honolulu, Hawaii. Honolulu, the capital of Hawaii, is situated on the island of Oahu in the central Pacific.

Flight UA200 crossing the International Date Line (IDL) will essentially “travel back in time.” While they depart on 1 January, they will land in a location where it is still 2024. For those unfamiliar, the IDL is an imaginary line running through the Pacific Ocean, marking the boundary between regions that observe different calendar dates.

Guam is 19 hours ahead of Honolulu. So, when it’s 7:25 AM on New Year's Day in Guam, it’s still the evening of the previous day in Honolulu, at 6:25 PM on December 31st. This time difference allows passengers on flight UA200 to experience the New Year twice — first in Guam and then again as they land in Honolulu.

How does this ‘time travel’ happen? A flight travelling from January 1st back to December 31st occurs when it crosses the International Date Line (IDL). The International Date Line (IDL) is an imaginary line from the North Pole to the South Pole, primarily through the Pacific Ocean. It marks the boundary where the date changes, allowing one side of the line to be a day ahead or behind the other. When a flight crosses this line, it essentially “gains” a day, meaning if you leave on January 1st, you can land in a place where it’s still December 31st.

This phenomenon happens because you move back by one day as you cross the IDL from west to east. This allows passengers to experience the same calendar day twice, effectively travelling back to the previous day.

New Year 2025 celebrations In New York City, the organization responsible for Times Square has tested its iconic ball drop and inspected the 2025 numerals, lights, and thousands of crystals, continuing a tradition that dates back to 1907. This year’s celebration will feature TLC, Jonas Brothers, Rita Ora, and Sophie Ellis-Bextor musical performances, AP reported.

The Jonas Brothers perform during the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

“It’s the biggest party in the world. There’s no other place to celebrate New Year’s than Times Square,” said Tommy Onolfo of Long Island, a regular attendee for the past eight years.

A massive pyrotechnic show in Las Vegas will light up the Strip, with an expected crowd of 340,000 people. Fireworks will be launched from casino rooftops, while the nearby Sphere venue will, for the first time,e display countdowns to midnight in various time zones.

A light show is projected on the Arc de Triomphe as fireworks explode during New Year celebrations on the Champs Elysees in Paris, France, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. AP/PTI(AP01_01_2025_000006A)

Paris closed out a momentous 2024 with its traditional countdown and a grand fireworks display along the Champs-Elysées. The city’s iconic Arc de Triomphe was transformed into a giant light show, complete with whirring clocks, celebrating Parisian landmarks and the passage of time. “Paris is a party,” declared Mayor Anne Hidalgo, AP reported.

