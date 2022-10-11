Timeline: Israel-Lebanon, a historic compromise between nations with bloody past

Israel has reached a US-brokered agreement with Lebanon to settle their long-disputed maritime border, hailing a 'historic achievement' that potentially unlocks significant offshore gas production for both countries. Here's how the two nations have fared across time
In what would be a historic compromise between nations with a bloody past, Israel and Lebanon appeared on Tuesday to be closing in on an agreement defining a contentious maritime boundary that was being mediated by the United States.
The indirect negotiations, according to the Israeli prime minister, resulted in a "historic agreement." President Michel Aoun of Lebanon expressed satisfaction with the most recent US draft and expressed the hope that the agreement would be made public as soon as possible.
Israel and Lebanon have found themselves on opposite sides since the formation of the Jewish state, therefore, this deal will also symbolise a milestone event for the age of democracy.
A brief timeline of conflict between the states
1948
Along with other Arab nations, Lebanon opposes the young state of Israel. A hundred thousand Palestinians who fled or were forcibly removed from their homes during the war arrive in Lebanon as refugees.
1949
Under U.N. supervision, an armistice is reached between Lebanon and Israel.
1968
In retaliation for a Palestinian group operating out of Lebanon attacking an Israeli airliner, Israeli commandos destroyed a dozen passenger planes at Beirut airport.
1978
As part of an operation against Palestinian guerrillas, Israel invades south Lebanon and establishes an occupation zone.
1982
Israel invades Beirut. After a bloody 10-week siege, the Syrian army is driven out of Beirut, and thousands of Yasser Arafat-led Palestinian fighters are evacuated by sea.
Bashir Gemayel, a supporter of Israel and the leader of the Christian militia Lebanese Forces, is elected president but assassinated before taking office. Israeli troops allow Christian militiamen into the Palestinian refugee camps of Sabra and Shatila, where they massacre hundreds of civilians.
Amin Gemayel, Bashir's brother, is elected president.
Hezbollah is founded in Lebanon by Iran's Revolutionary Guards.
1983
Israel and the Gemayel government sign an agreement. The conditions include an end to hostilities and an acceptance of each other's independence. However, implementation depends on Syria leaving Lebanon. The agreement is rejected by Damascus and its Lebanese allies, effectively killing it off.
1985
After retreating from a line further to the north, Israel establishes an occupation zone in southern Lebanon that is about 15 km (nine miles) deep. The South Lebanon Army serves as the Israeli occupation force in this region.
1996
With Hezbollah regularly attacking Israeli forces in the south and firing rockets in the north, Israel launches the 17-day "Operation Grapes of Wrath", which results in the deaths of more than 200 people in Lebanon, including 102 who perish when Israel shells a U.N. base close to the south Lebanon village of Qana.
2000
Israel withdraws from southern Lebanon, ending 22 years of occupation.
2006
Hezbollah infiltrates Israel through the border in July, kidnaps two Israeli soldiers, kills others, and starts a five-week war. A Hezbollah missile attack damages an Israeli navy vessel, despite the fact that the majority of the fighting takes place on land. At least 1,200 people, mostly civilians, are killed in Lebanon, and 158 Israelis, mostly soldiers.
2020
In order to facilitate oil and gas exploration, the United States reopens indirect negotiations between Israel and Lebanon to resolve their maritime boundary dispute.
2022
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid says U.S. mediation has clinched a deal with Lebanon demarcating the maritime boundary, calling it a historic agreement. Lebanese President Michel Aoun says the draft satisfies Lebanese demands and expresses hope a deal can be announced as soon as possible.
