Tiny airborne particles may pose a big coronavirus problem

Butler said such events raise concern about aerosol spread but don't prove it happens. There could be another way for tiny particles to spread. They may not necessarily come directly from somebody's mouth or nose, says William Ristenpart of the University of California, Davis. His research found that if paper tissues are seeded with influenza virus and then crumpled, they give off particles that bear the virus. So people emptying a wastebasket with tissues discarded by somebody with COVID-19 should be sure to wear a mask, he said.