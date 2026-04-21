Tiny Iran-Linked Tanker Tests US Blockade With Arabian Sea Move

A tiny tanker that’s reportedly transporting liquefied gas from Iran is testing a US blockade of the Islamic Republic’s shipping.

The G Summer, a liquefied petroleum gas carrier, emitted signals from the Arabian Sea on Tuesday saying it has “all Chinese crew” on board, vessel-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg show. Data from analytics firm Kpler indicate Iran as its “last cargo country.”

The US began imposing a full blockade of Iran’s shipping on April 13, spanning all the country’s ports but also the Gulf of Oman and part of the Arabian Sea. While Iran-linked vessels have entered the Persian Gulf in that time, none have sailed out into the Arabian Sea as far as the G Summer has gotten.

The vessel, which is under US sanctions, is currently broadcasting its destination as Galle, Sri Lanka, a waypoint frequently cited by ships traveling onward to East Asia.

On Sunday, the US Navy seized the first Iranian cargo ship since its blockade began. The country’s forces have directed at least 27 vessels to turn around or return to an Iranian port since the start of the blockade.

The G Summer’s transportation capacity is about 7,000 cubic meters, compares with typical LPG cargoes of about 80,000 cubic meters.

The ship’s tracks suggest an very fast turnaround when it reached waters south of Iraq, a location where ship-to-ship transfers of Iranian cargo are sometimes conducted.

Industry databases don’t provide phone numbers or email addresses for the company that manages G Summer.

The vessel’s main digital tracking system can be manipulated.

With assistance from Grant Smith and Julian Lee.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.