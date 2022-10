To the strains of Britain's national anthem, a national newspaper on Thursday declared a lettuce the victor in a race to see if it could outlast Liz Truss minutes after she announced her resignation.

In fact, the Daily Star last week set up a live feed showing the unrefrigerated iceberg next to a photo of Truss, and asked its readers "Which wet lettuce will last longer?"

It later expanded the tableau, adding a wig, a face and grasping hands to the vegetable, as well as two British flags, a pasty on a plate and a red mug bearing the legend "Keep Calm and Carry On".

BREAKING NEWS:



🚨 THE LETTUCE HAS OFFICIALLY OUTLASTED LIZ TRUSS AND WON 🚨



ALL HAIL THE LETTUCE.



🥗🥗🥗 https://t.co/o1zi8UEXXd — Daily Star (@dailystar) October 20, 2022

More than 12,000 Twitter users were watching the feed as Truss announced her resignation outside the prime minister's Downing Street residence.

Later, social media users followed the cue for hilarious comments.

“We now go live to 10 Downing Street. pic.twitter.com/ZdF9UgF4KK — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) October 20, 2022

The fact that Liz Truss didn’t last as long as the lettuce highlights the issues within the government, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) October 20, 2022

Surreal to think that a Liz Truss highlights package could only realistically include:



1. Queen died

2. That time she resigned — Dean Burnett (@garwboy) October 20, 2022

> Barges into 10 Downing Street

> Kills the Queen

> Crashes the pound

> Refuses to elaborate further

> Leaves — CD Seadragom (@seadragom) October 20, 2022

Did you resign from a job after just 44 days? Here are some synonyms for "brief":



abrupt

short

terse

abbreviated

brusque

pithy

succinct — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) October 20, 2022

flatmate has just asked me whether i think the lettuce voted leaf or romaine in the brexit referendum and im frankly furious at how funny i found it — Ben Smoke (@bencsmoke) October 20, 2022

Appointed on 6 September, Truss succumbed to mounting pressure after being forced to sack her finance minister and closest political ally, Kwasi Kwarteng, following a disastrously received economic package that sent shockwaves through financial markets.