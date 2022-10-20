To the strains of Britain's national anthem, a national newspaper on Thursday declared a lettuce the victor in a race to see if it could outlast Liz Truss minutes after she announced her resignation.
To the strains of Britain's national anthem, a national newspaper on Thursday declared a lettuce the victor in a race to see if it could outlast Liz Truss minutes after she announced her resignation.
In fact, the Daily Star last week set up a live feed showing the unrefrigerated iceberg next to a photo of Truss, and asked its readers "Which wet lettuce will last longer?"
In fact, the Daily Star last week set up a live feed showing the unrefrigerated iceberg next to a photo of Truss, and asked its readers "Which wet lettuce will last longer?"
It later expanded the tableau, adding a wig, a face and grasping hands to the vegetable, as well as two British flags, a pasty on a plate and a red mug bearing the legend "Keep Calm and Carry On".
It later expanded the tableau, adding a wig, a face and grasping hands to the vegetable, as well as two British flags, a pasty on a plate and a red mug bearing the legend "Keep Calm and Carry On".
More than 12,000 Twitter users were watching the feed as Truss announced her resignation outside the prime minister's Downing Street residence.
More than 12,000 Twitter users were watching the feed as Truss announced her resignation outside the prime minister's Downing Street residence.
Later, social media users followed the cue for hilarious comments.
Later, social media users followed the cue for hilarious comments.
Appointed on 6 September, Truss succumbed to mounting pressure after being forced to sack her finance minister and closest political ally, Kwasi Kwarteng, following a disastrously received economic package that sent shockwaves through financial markets.
Appointed on 6 September, Truss succumbed to mounting pressure after being forced to sack her finance minister and closest political ally, Kwasi Kwarteng, following a disastrously received economic package that sent shockwaves through financial markets.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.