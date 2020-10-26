Tired All the Time? Here Are New Ways to Recharge as the Pandemic Drags On

“You can’t count on surging all the time, you’re going to be depleted," says Ann Masten, a psychologist and regents professor of child development at the University of Minnesota who studies resilience. “Surge capacity" refers to the mental and physical resources that humans draw on to survive acutely stressful situations, like natural disasters, Dr. Masten says. This surge capacity works well in short-term emergencies, but to manage the drawn-out, indefinite span of a pandemic, renewing these protective systems is critical for well-being. “We all have to be aware of how depleted we are and what the signs of depletion are—it may be tiredness, trouble sleeping or a low mood—and then you need to focus on whatever you need to do to replenish." she says.