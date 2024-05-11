‘Tired but not suicidal…,’ Pfizer whistleblower posts concerning video after mysterious death of Boeing whistleblower
Melissa McAtee, a former Pfizer employee, came into focus in October 2021 after she leaked company emails alleging the use of human fetal tissue-derived cell lines in mRNA vaccine lab tests.
Melissa McAtee, who leaked information about pharma giant Pfizer, recently claimed that ‘I am not suicidal’ and if anything happens to her the government and Big Pharma are to blame. The news is concerning as it comes only days after demise of the second Boeing whistleblower.