Melissa McAtee, a former Pfizer employee, came into focus in October 2021 after she leaked company emails alleging the use of human fetal tissue-derived cell lines in mRNA vaccine lab tests.

Melissa McAtee, who leaked information about pharma giant Pfizer, recently claimed that 'I am not suicidal' and if anything happens to her the government and Big Pharma are to blame. The news is concerning as it comes only days after demise of the second Boeing whistleblower.

McAtee posted a video on X where she is seen saying, "Hello everybody. My name is Melissa McAtee, also known as Melissa Strickler. I am the Pfizer whistleblower that was in manufacturing quality for about five years at Pfizer, but employed total for about ten years," she says.

I am tired of feeling like an imposter. I am tired of feeling like I have no hope. I am tired of fighting, debating, posting, researching..

But I am NOT suicidal. I have a story that could help change the narrative.

"I just wanted to put a video of my face out there with my voice stating I am not suicidal. Me and my husband have a happy, healthy marriage. I love my son. I love my family."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Countering the reports that vaccines don't contain aborted fetal cells, McAtee along with Project Veritas revealed an email Pfizer's senior leadership that suggested downplaying the topic. Gelman reportedly wrote, "We should steer clear of the topic" and "not to mention the fetal cell lines."

McAtee had expressed concerns about vaccine ingredients and their potential links to injuries and deaths.

Sudden death on Boeing whistleblower Josh Dean, a former quality auditor at a Boeing Co. supplier who raised concerns about the safety of the 737 Max jet, died last week.

“Our thoughts are with Josh Dean’s family," Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., which makes aircraft parts for Boeing, said in a statement. “This sudden loss is stunning news here and for his loved ones."

Dean, who was 45, was hospitalized after developing breathing problems just over two weeks ago and had struggled with pneumonia and MRSA, a serious bacterial infection, the Seattle Times reported, citing his aunt Carol Parsons.

Dean had given a deposition in a Spirit shareholder lawsuit and also filed a complaint with the Federal Aviation Administration alleging “serious and gross misconduct by senior quality management of the 737 production line" at Spirit, according to the Times report.

Dean’s death follows the passing of another Boeing whistleblower, John Barnett, who died from a self-inflicted wound in March, according to media reports.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

