This year has proven a challenging one for the footloose and fancy free.

For well-off nomads stuck in China, however, opportunities to roam are plentiful. The country, which has a similar surface area to the U.S., largely has the virus under control and domestic travel is bouncing back. One option: luxury Mongolian yurts.

The traditional Central Asian yurt consists of felt coverings stretched over a wooden latticework. But a recent article in China Daily highlighted the opportunity to stay in an “experimental yurt field" in the grasslands of Inner Mongolia, a region of Northern China. The new yurts include options such as glass domes for star-watching and keycard access.

Glamping on the grassy highlands where the Khans once roamed is becoming a sizable cottage industry. The 39-year owner of the yurt business interviewed by the newspaper said his company generates 4.6 million yuan ($667,000) of revenue a year and employs 80 herders. The company has also sold yurts for use in Beijing.

When you want to get away from people, there’s nothing like the wide open steppe. And now the nomadic way of life is available with all the modern conveniences.

