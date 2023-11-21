Tired Ukrainian Troops Fight to Hold Back Russian Offensive: ‘They Come Like Zombies’
Marcus Walker , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 21 Nov 2023, 05:46 PM IST
SummaryRussia is taking heavy casualties in the mud of eastern Ukraine as it presses to encircle the city of Avdiivka.
BERDYCHI, Ukraine—Every day, groups of Russian infantry attack the tree lines and pockmarked fields east of this village, which block their push to surround the city of Avdiivka. Every day, Ukrainian troops cut most of them down.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less