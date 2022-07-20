Tit for tat? Turkey President Tayyip Erdogan makes Vladimir Putin wait with cameras capturing his 'embarrassment'2 min read . 04:50 PM IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan left Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin waiting ahead of the talks.
Before discussions in Tehran on July 19, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan left Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin waiting and squirming for 50 seconds, which prompted Turkish media to draw comparisons with Putin making other leaders wait by in the past.
The event was linked in the media to others where Putin left international leaders to cool their heels, most notably in Moscow in 2020 when Erdogan was left waiting by the Russian leader for roughly two minutes before a meeting.
Turkey's T24 website asked in a headline: "Was it revenge?"
Putin's first encounter with a NATO alliance chief since his country invaded Ukraine in late February was in Iran. Putin was seen in a video published by the Turkish presidency standing in front of his chair and the two flags of the two countries with his hands clasped, his mouth moving, and his attitude changing before Erdogan entered the room. Then Putin puts his hands at his sides.
"Hello, how are you, good?" Erdogan said as they exchanged smiles and handshakes.
Vladim Putin earlier indicated that Europe would resume receiving gas through a crucial pipeline, but he also issued a warning that flows would be severely restricted unless a dispute over components that had been sanctioned was resolved. When maintenance on the Nord Stream pipeline is scheduled to end on Thursday, Europe is on pins and needles waiting to see if gas flows start up again. Putin's warning that Moscow intends to restart at least some flows was the clearest thus yet.
However, Putin warned that if a pipeline component that was affected by sanctions isn't brought back to Russia, the link may only operate at 20 percent of its potential as soon as next week since another component that is currently in Russia needs to be sent there for maintenance. The turbine is now travelling from Canada back to Germany after Germany's frantic diplomatic efforts.
“If another comes, two will operate. If not, just one, so 30 million cubic metres will be pumped per day," Putin told reporters after a summit in Iran late Tuesday.
According to Putin, he wants the component and all related documents sent back to Russia. On Wednesday, Gazprom PJSC stated that it had not yet received the proper papers.
(With agency inputs)
