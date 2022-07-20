Vladim Putin earlier indicated that Europe would resume receiving gas through a crucial pipeline, but he also issued a warning that flows would be severely restricted unless a dispute over components that had been sanctioned was resolved. When maintenance on the Nord Stream pipeline is scheduled to end on Thursday, Europe is on pins and needles waiting to see if gas flows start up again. Putin's warning that Moscow intends to restart at least some flows was the clearest thus yet.

