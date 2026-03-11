Titanic-style statute of Trump and Epstein surfaces near Capitol Hill — ‘tragic love story...’ | Viral video

A Titanic-style satirical statue of US President Donald Trump with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was placed on the National Mall near the US Capitol on Tuesday, local time. In 2017, Epstein told author Michael Wolff that Trump was his “closest friend” — two years before he died in jail, in what was officially ruled a suicide.

The life-sized sculpture, titled King of the World, depicts the alleged “best friends” standing together in the iconic pose from the 1997 blockbuster Titanic, at the prow of the doomed ship.

The plaque at the base of the installation reads: “The tragic love story between Jack and Rose was built on luxurious travel, raucous parties and secret nude sketches. This monument honors the bond between Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein. A friendship seemingly built on luxurious travel, raucous parties, and secret nude sketches.”

The ‘Secret Handshake’, a group whose members are anonymous, reportedly installed the statue.

Tourists snapped pictures of the statue, situated in front of a row of banners displaying photos of Trump and Epstein, along with the phrase “Make America Safe Again,” reported The Independent.

According to the CNN video, the statute is in the shadow of the Labour Department, which has a huge banner of Trump saying “Make America Safe Again.”

Check out the Trump-Epstein statue here

This isn't the first statute from the group. In September, they erected a sculpture of Trump and Epstein holding hands in front of the Capitol. It was quickly removed.

They were also behind a poop statue, criticising 6 January rioters and a large replica of Trump’s alleged birthday letter to Epstein.

What was in Donald Trump’s birthday letter to Jeffrey Epstein? The “birthday letter” is a controversial document allegedly sent by Trump to Epstein for his 50th birthday in 2003. First reported by The Wall Street Journal in 2025, and later released by House Democrats, the note was part of a "birthday book" compiled by Ghislaine Maxwell.

The letter features a hand-drawn outline of a curvaceous woman with typewritten text inside the torso and a signature reading "Donald." It suggested a familiar relationship, with the text stating, “A pal is a wonderful thing,” and “We have certain things in common, Jeffrey.”

It concluded with the evocative valediction: “Happy Birthday—and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

Trump has vehemently denied the letter’s authenticity, calling it a “fake thing” and “not my words,” while filing a $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the Journal.

While the White House maintains the signature is a forgery, the letter remains a focal point in the ongoing 2026 congressional investigations into the Epstein Files.

