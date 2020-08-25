To counter India's military might, China launches advanced warship for Pakistan

The development comes at a time of heightened tensions between India and China, following the clash in Galwan where 20 Indian Army personnel and an unspecified number of Chinese soldiers lost their lives. It also comes against the backdrop of strained relations between Pakistan and India after New Delhi's decision to abrogate Article 370, which had given special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the state into two Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.