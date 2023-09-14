To cut reliance on China, Russia turns to India for aluminium feedstock

To cut reliance on China, Russia turns to India for aluminium feedstock3 min read 14 Sep 2023, 08:37 PM IST
Russia has stepped up imports of the aluminium feedstock alumina from India in recent months to supply its vast Siberian plants, a move that diversifies the sanctions-hit country's supply, helps reduce dependence on China and cuts costs
LONDON : Russia has stepped up imports of the aluminium feedstock alumina from India in recent months to supply its vast Siberian plants, a move that diversifies the sanctions-hit country's supply, helps reduce dependence on China and cuts costs.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message