‘To defend holy land’: Hezbollah airs audio recording from slain leader Hassan Nasrallah after drone strikes in Israel

Hezbollah claimed that the recording was made as Nasrallah addressed the Iran-backed group's fighters during a military manoeuvre.

Livemint
Updated14 Oct 2024, 03:48 PM IST
An masked Iraqi fighter walks past a poster of slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah during a protest in Tahrir Square in central Baghdad to denounce the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, on October 11, 2024.
An masked Iraqi fighter walks past a poster of slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah during a protest in Tahrir Square in central Baghdad to denounce the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, on October 11, 2024. (AFP)

Iran-back militant group Hezbollah aired an audio recording of its slain leader Hassan Nasrallah on Sunday. The audio was released just over two weeks after an Israeli air strike killed him in southern Beirut.

In the audio clip, Nasrallah was heard saying, “We count on you... to defend your people, your families, your nation, your values and your dignity, and to defend this holy and blessed land and this honourable people.”

Also Read | Drone strike in Israel wounds almost 40 as Hezbollah is blamed

Hezbollah claimed that the recording was made as Nasrallah addressed the Iran-backed group's fighters during a military manoeuvre.

Nasrallah, a key Hezbollah leader, was killed on September 27.

Lebanese militant group Hezbollah is currently at war with Israel. The group said its forces clashed several times with Israeli troops who tried to "infiltrate" villages along the border.

Also Read | Israel-Hezbollah war: 22 killed as airstrikes in Beirut target top official

Hezbollah said late Sunday that it launched "a squadron of attack drones" at a military training base in Binyamina, around 30 kilometres (20 miles) south of the major city of Haifa. Four Israel Defence Forces soldiers were killed as "UAV [Unmanned Aerial Vehicle or drones] launched by Hezbollah" hit an army base.

The strike was in response to Israeli attacks, including air strikes on Thursday that Lebanon's health ministry said killed at least 22 people in central Beirut, news agency AFP reported.

Before the drone strike, it had said it launched a salvo of rockets at a "base in southern Haifa".  Hezbollah later aired an audio recording of its slain leader Hassan Nasrallah calling on fighters to "defend this holy and blessed land and this honourable people".

Also Read | Israel observes Yom Kippur amid Lebanon strikes, Hezbollah warns Jews: 10 points

Hezbollah has been regularly firing rockets and drones into Israel for more than a year in support of Hamas militants in Gaza, but its strikes have reached further into the country since late September, when the Israel-Hezbollah war escalated.

Meanwhile, Israel's recent strikes increasingly focused on areas beyond Hezbollah's traditional strongholds in southern Beirut, and Lebanon's south and east. Israel said its air force hit "Hezbollah launchers, anti-tank missile posts, weapons storage facilities" and other targets, while on the ground its soldiers "eliminated dozens" of fighters.

Also Read | Israel used ’banned’ bombs on Hezbollah targets, 2.2 million displaced

According to Lebanon's official National News Agency (NNA), Israeli forces have "escalated their attacks" on southern Lebanon with "successive air strikes" pounding several border villages.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Oct 2024, 03:48 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorld‘To defend holy land’: Hezbollah airs audio recording from slain leader Hassan Nasrallah after drone strikes in Israel

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    158.30
    03:56 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -2.4 (-1.49%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    199.90
    03:55 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -11.1 (-5.26%)

    Wipro share price

    549.45
    03:59 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    20.5 (3.88%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    165.40
    03:53 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    2.2 (1.35%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,692.75
    03:54 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    47 (2.86%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    226.50
    03:51 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    3.8 (1.71%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    6,212.10
    03:29 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    70.95 (1.16%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,856.00
    03:59 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    16.45 (0.89%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Avenue Supermarts share price

    4,184.45
    03:50 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -387.9 (-8.48%)

    Tata Chemicals share price

    1,102.95
    03:59 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -81.3 (-6.87%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    199.90
    03:55 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -11.1 (-5.26%)

    Colgate Palmolive India share price

    3,518.80
    03:53 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -170.45 (-4.62%)
    More from Top Losers

    Aptus Value Housing Finance India share price

    388.75
    03:53 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    27.75 (7.69%)

    Finolex Industries share price

    316.05
    03:58 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    16.9 (5.65%)

    Federal Bank share price

    197.00
    03:40 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    9.65 (5.15%)

    Raymond share price

    1,682.85
    03:47 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    79.95 (4.99%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,675.00-10.00
      Chennai
      77,681.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,833.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      77,685.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.