To mask or not? What are G20 summit's covid policies?5 min read . Updated: 15 Nov 2022, 08:17 AM IST
A look at G20 summit protocols and some of the divergent approaches to COVID-19 among G20 nations.
A look at G20 summit protocols and some of the divergent approaches to COVID-19 among G20 nations.
NUSA DUA, Indonesia: Nearly three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, leaders of G20 countries are gathering on the Indonesian resort island of Bali with strict testing and masking requirements, even though such measures have been largely dropped in some member countries.