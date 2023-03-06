To stop US investors from funding Chinese companies, Biden administration is coming up with new rules2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 06:08 AM IST
Sectors that could advance China’s military capabilities would be a focus of the new rules.
The US administration is reportedly developing a new programme that could prohibit US participation in certain Chinese sectors. The move is seen as an attempt to protect American technological advantages in the escalating rivalry between the two countries.
