To support local biz, Dr Fauci orders takeout several times a week amid pandemic

Wondering whether takeout food is safe amid the coronavirus pandemic? White House advisor Dr Anthony Fauci regularly orders takeout food during the pandemic as a way to support local businesses in the area, according to a media report.

“I feel badly about restaurants losing business," Fauci told CNN on Sunday. “And I feel it’s almost a neighborly obligation to keep neighborhood restaurants afloat," he added.

The White House advisor lives in Northwest Washington D.C. with his wife, Christine Grady, 67, a nurse bioethicist.

As per CNN reports, Fauci revealed that although he can cook, he does go out for takeouts "several nights a week" in order to support the local business around his neighborhood as the Covid-19 pandemic hit these business hard.

As of September, more than 100,000 restaurants and bars had permanently closed in the US due to the the pandemic, resulting in an estimated $240 billion in lost revenue, according to the National Restaurant Association.

However, with businesses slowly picking up pace in the world and several dining places are no open for indoor seating, Fauci warned that it may still be risky.

“If you go indoors in a restaurant — whatever capacity, 25%, 50%, or what have you — indoors absolutely increases the risk," Fauci told another US media house.

Meanwhile, Pfizer Inc's experimental COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective based on initial trial results, the drugmaker said on Monday, a major victory in the war against a virus that has killed over a million people and battered the world's economy.

Commenting on the news, Fauci told CNN, "But the bottom line is, as a vaccine it's more than 90% effective, which is extraordinary."

Reuters reported today that the advisor also said, "I trust Pfizer, I trust the FDA."

US on Monday reported a record number of new cases, the fifth straight day with more than 100,000 new infections

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via