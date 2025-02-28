To woo Trump, Britain turns to its ultimate celebrity: King Charles

Offering Trump this privilege has raised some eyebrows. Trump is threatening to annex Canada, where King Charles is head of state. The British monarchy has also been a steadfast supporter of Ukraine, a country whose sovereignty risks being undermined if Trump doesn’t give it lasting security guarantees as part of any deal to end its war with Russia. And King Charles is an advocate for protecting the natural world, while Trump wants to “drill baby, drill." (They may find common ground over the estranged Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan. “I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible," Trump recently said.)