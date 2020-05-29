Tobacco industry pushing products that limit ability to fight Covid-19: WHO

Every year the tobacco industry invests more than $9 billion to advertise its products. Increasingly, it is targeting young people with nicotine and tobacco products in a bid to replace the 8 million people that its products kill every year. This year’s WHO’s World No Tobacco Day (to be observed on Sunday) campaign focuses on protecting children and young people from exploitation by the tobacco and related industry. The toolkit has a set of classroom activities including one that puts the students in the shoes of the tobacco industry to make them aware of how the industry tries to manipulate them into using deadly products. It also includes an educational video, myth-buster quiz, and homework assignments.