Today in History: October 26, Amy Coney Barrett confirmed as Supreme Court justice
On October 26th, 2020, Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court by a deeply divided Senate, with Republicans overpowering Democrats to install President Donald Trump’s nominee days before the election and secure a likely conservative court majority for years to come.
Today is Thursday, Oct. 26, the 299th day of 2023. There are 66 days left in the year.
