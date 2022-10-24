Today, Rishi Sunak may become UK’s first prime minister of Indian descent2 min read . 05:52 AM IST
The United Kingdom is all set to have its first prime minister of Indian origin, Rishi Sunak. And, it may happen on October 24 itself.
As former PM Boris Johnson withdrew from the campaign, Rishi Sunak is poised to become the UK's first prime minister of Indian descent. Despite asserting he had the necessary support, Boris Johnson declared himself out of the running for the leadership of the Conservative party.
If Sunak's opponent Penny Mordaunt is unable to secure the support of 100 MPs by October 24, Britain's former finance minister may end up becoming the country's new prime minister today itself. While 142 members of parliament have already endorsed Sunak, 29 MPs are presently behind Mordaunt.
Rishi Sunak would take over as prime minister if Mordaunt is unable to get the backing of 100 MPs by October 24 at 2 PM local time (6:30 PM in India).
Johnson has claimed that being in the presidential run would be wrong since a united party in Parliament is necessary for effective government. Another reason behind withdrawing from the race is that he has failed to strike an agreement with Sunak and Mordaunt.
In a tweet, Sunak tweeted and said, "The United Kingdom is a great country, but we face a profound economic crisis. That's why I am standing to be Leader of the Conservative Party and your next Prime Minister."
"I want to fix our economy, unite our Party and deliver for our country," Sunak wrote. Sunak's announcement comes after Truss' resignation as Prime Minister on Thursday as the opposition reiterated its demand for a general election.
On October 24, Conservative MPs will vote, and unless one withdraws from the contest, two candidates will be put out for the Tory leadership. October 28 will see the announcement of the outcome.
The British prime minister with the shortest tenure, Liz Truss, earlier resigned after stating she couldn't carry out the terms of her election. Her tenure lasted for 45 days.
(With ANI inputs)
