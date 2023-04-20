Today, SpaceX will try again to launch Starship on test flight; check launch time in India2 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 07:47 AM IST
Less than 10 minutes prior to the scheduled launch, a pressurization problem occurred in the first-stage booster, resulting in the cancellation of the originally-planned April 17 launch of SpaceX's Starship.
On April 20, SpaceX is set to make a second attempt to launch the Starship spacecraft, the world's most powerful rocket built to take astronauts to the Moon, Mars and beyond. The first scheduled launch on April 17 was aborted less than 10 minutes ahead of time due to a pressurisation issue in the first-stage booster.
