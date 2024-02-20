UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has banned mobile phones across all schools in England. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sunak made the announcement on the X platform with a video message. The UK PM said, "Almost one-third of secondary school people said that their lessons were disrupted by phone".

PM Sunka said schools that have already banned mobile phones on their campuses have led to a 'better learning' environment'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Under government guidance in England, headteachers will be monitoring the use of mobile phones throughout the school day including at break times.

While many schools around the UK are already prohibiting mobile phone use with great results, the British government said the new guidance will ensure there is a consistent approach across all schools. Examples of different approaches will include banning phones from the school premises, handing in phones on arrival at school, and keeping phones securely locked away at school. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to data from the UK media watchdog Office of Communications (OFCOM), by the age of twelve, 97 percent of children have their own mobile phones. Using mobile phones in schools can lead to online bullying, distraction, and classroom disruption which, in turn, can lead to lost learning time, the Department for Education (DfE) noted.

The government guidance responds to concerns from parents about mobile phones, with the latest data from charity ParentKind’s National Parent Survey revealing that 44 percent of parents are concerned about the amount of time their children spend on electronic devices, rising to 50 percent of parents of secondary schoolchildren. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to DfE, schools have seen success in prohibiting mobile phones through tactics such as introducing lockers with charging points for students to ensure they don’t come into classrooms.

Sunak government said its move will bring England in line with steps taken by other European countries who have restricted mobile phone use including France, Italy and Portugal.

