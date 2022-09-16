Today’s era not of war: Modi to Putin

Today’s era not of war: Modi to Putin2 min read . 16 Sep 2022
- Prime Minister Modi’s remarks were largely focused on issues of practical cooperation.
Prime Minister Modi has made the most of his 24 hour sojourn in Uzbekistan. During the course of his short visit, he attended meetings of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and held bilaterals with the leaders of Russia, Turkey and Uzbekistan.
Prime Minister Modi’s remarks were largely focused on issues of practical cooperation. He placed food security and secure supply chains at the top of his agenda while also promoting India’s growth story. He also announced the creation of a new Special Working Group on Startups and Innovation.
According to the spokesperson of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, the leaders of SCO Member States held “discussions on topical, regional and international issues, including regional peace and security, trade and connectivity, culture and tourism."
The summit was not devoid of its sensitive political moments. Much of the spotlight coming into the SCO meet was on the bilateral meeting with President Putin of Russia. Both leaders exchanged the usual diplomatic pleasantries with Modi notably pointing out that “today’s era is not an era of war". For his part, Putin is reported to have acknowledged India’s position in the conflict in Ukraine and expressed his determination to end the conflict swiftly.
Speculation also swirled around a possible bilateral with President Xi Jingping of China. Both leaders stood next to each other on stage but did not shake hands or exchange pleasantries. In recent weeks, both sides achieved a limited disengagement on the India-China border at PP-15 on the Gogra-Hot Springs.
China and Russia also congratulated India for its upcoming Presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. President Xi Jingping offered his country’s support as New Delhi prepares to host next year’s meeting of the organisation.Like Modi, Xi Jingping focused his own remarks on practical measures of cooperation, he called on nations to “reject zero-sum game and bloc politics."
During the summit, progress was made on admitting Iran as a member while the procedure for allowing Belarus to join the SCO was also started. Other countries like Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Qatar were granted the status of dialogue partners. The leaders of the member states also signed and released the Samarkand Declaration.
