TOEFL to be shortened by an hour, candidates to get real-time score status. Details here1 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 03:24 PM IST
- Those taking English language proficiency test TOEFL will now know official score release date upon completion of exam: ETS has informed
The Education testing Service (ETS) has announced that it will shorten the TOEFL iBT test by an hour from 26 July in 2023. This means the examination will now be conducted for two hours instead of three hours.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×