Tokyo earthquake: 6.2 magnitude quake recorded near remote Japanese island

A earthquake of magnitude 6.2 was registered on Saturday near the Japanese island of Chichijima in the Ogasawara archipelago over 600 miles southeast of Tokyo, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The epicentre of the earthquake was located at a depth of 10 kilometers (over 6 miles).

However, no tsunami alert has been declared. There are also no reports of any damages or casualties due to the quake.

Japan is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. The 2011 9.0 magnitude earthquake and the following tsunami killed over 15,000 people and caused the Fukushima nuclear plant disaster.

Few days back, one of the deadliest quake hit Turkey, taking the death count to 115.

The quake has injured 1,035 people in Izmir, with 137 still being treated, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said.

