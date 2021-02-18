Tokyo Olympics names new chief just months before games

The Tokyo Olympic organizing committee named a cabinet minister and female Olympic bronze medalist as its new chief after the previous leader resigned over sexist remarks.

Seiko Hashimoto, 56, becomes one of the few women atop a major organization in Japan, where almost all big-company chief executives are men.

The decision Thursday comes just five months before the scheduled opening of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo on July 23, with much still uncertain about how the Games can proceed under pandemic conditions. Officials say they haven’t decided whether to let in foreign spectators.

Japan began vaccinating its population against Covid-19 this week under a schedule that makes it likely most people won’t have shots by the start of the Games. The International Olympic Committee is encouraging athletes to get shots, although it says vaccination isn’t a prerequisite for competing at the Games.

Ms. Hashimoto has been a member of Parliament’s upper house since 1995 and served in Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s cabinet as Olympics minister, a post she gave up to take on the presidency of the Olympic organizing committee.

She replaces Yoshiro Mori, an 83-year-old former prime minister, who resigned last week after saying at a meeting of Japanese officials on Feb. 3 that he thought women on committees talk too much.

“Beyond anything else, the most important issue is response to the coronavirus," Ms. Hashimoto said after accepting the post.

She said she would move quickly to make 40% of the organizing committee women, about double the level under Mr. Mori. “In Japan, I believe many people still have a very strong sense that roles should be divided by gender," she said, adding that she hoped gender balance on the committee would overcome such views.

Ms. Hashimoto competed four times in the Winter Olympics in speedskating, winning a bronze medal in the 1,500-meter event in 1992, and three times in the Summer Games in cycling.

In 2014, when she led the Japanese delegation at the Winter Games in Sochi, Russia, she was photographed at a party repeatedly kissing a male figure skater, who didn’t appear to welcome the advances. A weekly magazine, Shukan Bunshun, reported on the incident at the time and said it could constitute harassment.

Asked about the matter at a news conference Thursday, Ms. Hashimoto said, “I deeply regret my thoughtless actions." She said she hoped to demonstrate through her leadership of the organizing committee that she has corrected her behavior.

Ms. Hashimoto was one of only two women in Mr. Suga’s cabinet. Another woman, Tamayo Marukawa, who earlier held the Olympics minister post, was brought back to it Thursday to replace Ms. Hashimoto.

Mr. Mori, the former organizing-committee head, had initially tapped a former soccer-league chief, Saburo Kawabuchi, 84, as his successor, but Mr. Kawabuchi withdrew after the secretive process drew criticism.

Chieko Tsuneoka contributed to this article.

