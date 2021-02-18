Tokyo Olympics names new chief just months before games

Tokyo Olympics names new chief just months before games2 min read . 05:04 PM IST
Former speedskater Seiko Hashimoto, previously Olympics minister, to lead organizing committee after predecessor quit over sexist remarks
The Tokyo Olympic organizing committee named a cabinet minister and female Olympic bronze medalist as its new chief after the previous leader resigned over sexist remarks.
Seiko Hashimoto, 56, becomes one of the few women atop a major organization in Japan, where almost all big-company chief executives are men.
