Tokyo Olympics names new chief just months before games

The Tokyo Olympic organizing committee named a cabinet minister and female Olympic bronze medalist as its new chief after the previous leader resigned over sexist remarks.

Seiko Hashimoto, 56, becomes one of the few women atop a major organization in Japan, where almost all big-company chief executives are men.

