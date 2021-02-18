Subscribe
Home >News >World >Tokyo Olympics names new chief just months before games
File Photo: Seiko Hashimoto, becomes one of the few women atop a major organization in Japan, where almost all big-company chief executives are men

Tokyo Olympics names new chief just months before games

2 min read . 05:04 PM IST Peter Landers, The Wall Street Journal

Former speedskater Seiko Hashimoto, previously Olympics minister, to lead organizing committee after predecessor quit over sexist remarks

The Tokyo Olympic organizing committee named a cabinet minister and female Olympic bronze medalist as its new chief after the previous leader resigned over sexist remarks.

Seiko Hashimoto, 56, becomes one of the few women atop a major organization in Japan, where almost all big-company chief executives are men.

