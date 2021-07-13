Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony: US first lady Jill Biden to attend

Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony: US first lady Jill Biden to attend

Biden’s office announced her trip Tuesday, saying that she would be in Japan for the opening ceremony on July 23
1 min read . 07:29 PM IST Josh Wingrove, Bloomberg

First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Tokyo for the opening ceremony of the Olympics, pressing ahead with a trip after authorities closed events in the city amid a virus surge.

Biden’s office announced her trip Tuesday, saying that she would be in Japan for the opening ceremony on July 23. They provided no further detail.

All Olympic events in and around Tokyo will be held without fans, according to a joint decision earlier this month by Olympic and Japanese authorities. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared a fourth state of emergency for Tokyo, running from July 12 through Aug. 22, as the region grapples with a surge in virus cases.

More than half of the 43 Olympic and Paralympic venues are in Tokyo. Some regions outside Tokyo will allow spectators.

