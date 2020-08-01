Subscribe
Tokyo reports 3rd day of record numbers with 472
People wearing masks against the spread of the new coronavirus

Tokyo reports 3rd day of record numbers with 472

1 min read . 03:21 PM IST PTI

  • While Japan in total recorded more than 1,500 cases of coronavirus, Tokyo saw a spurt of 472 fresh cases in last 24 hours
  • Mostly people in the age group from 20s to 30s are getting infected in the city, apprised governor

TOKYO : Japan's capital recorded 472 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the third straight day of record numbers.

Japan's capital recorded 472 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the third straight day of record numbers.

Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike issued a warning Saturday in an online video, urging people to wash their hands, wear masks and visit those businesses that display the special city-backed stickers with the image of a rainbow, which indicates good social distancing.

Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike issued a warning Saturday in an online video, urging people to wash their hands, wear masks and visit those businesses that display the special city-backed stickers with the image of a rainbow, which indicates good social distancing.

Most people getting sick were in their 20s and 30s, highlighting how they may be putting their guard down and going out partying, according to officials.

Nationwide, the daily count of coronavirus cases in Japan totalled a record 1,579 on Friday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

