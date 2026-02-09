NFL star Tom Brady earns 15× more as Super Bowl commentator than as player— Here's what his pay looks like

American football player Tom Brady is reportedly making bank as a commentator for the Super Bowl. According to a Fortune report, the former quarterback's $375 million contract with Fox earns him 15 times more than he did with the NFL.

Brady signed a 10-year $375 million contract with Fox — a nifty $35.7 million annually, compared to the $25 million he pulled each year, while being among the highest paid (salary only) player in the Super Bowl LV-era, the report said. He also earned from performance bonuses, stock options and brand advertisements.

How Tom Brady views success and failure The report further noted that Brady's career has demonstrated his belief that “failure is amazing” and that putting yourself “in uncomfortable positions” can lead to building confidence and eventual success.

“The reality of your business and career is overcoming adversity. The only way to do that is to fail,” the former star NFL quarterback for the New England Patriots said at Fortune’s Global Forum in 2024.

He also pointed to the mindset of owning an error and making efforts to fix it, as important.

Shift from player to commentator: How Tom Brady did it Looking back at the start of his commentating career with Fox as a lead NFL analyst, Brady told The Athletic that his performance made him “cringe in real time”. He added that amid learning something new, he would often read all the prepared notes — “TMI” in the former player's own words — instead of reacting to the matches live.

So, to make improvements he began preparing like a quarterback again — by anticipating the next move, building game plans, scouting matchups. These insights, dubbed the “TB12” method ensured he was better received by viewers his second year as commentator.

Fox saw 6% jump in NFL viewership during the 2025-26 regular season, averaging 18.7 million viewers per game, the network’s second-highest average since audience records began in 1988, the Fortune report said.