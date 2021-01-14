Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Tom Hanks to host televised special for Joe Biden's inauguration
Tom Hanks. File photo AP

Tom Hanks to host televised special for Joe Biden's inauguration

1 min read . 11:03 AM IST Reuters

The 90-minute ‘Celebrating America’ special will feature appearances by celebrities including Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato Justin Timberlake and Ant Clemons

Actor Tom Hanks will host a primetime television special on Jan. 20 to celebrate the inauguration of Joe Biden as president, organizers said on Wednesday.

Actor Tom Hanks will host a primetime television special on Jan. 20 to celebrate the inauguration of Joe Biden as president, organizers said on Wednesday.

The 90-minute "Celebrating America" special will feature appearances by celebrities including Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato Justin Timberlake and Ant Clemons, according to a statement from Biden's inaugural committee.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Delhi to launch 3-day drive to check HSRP, colour-coded sticker compliance: How to apply online

1 min read . 12:55 PM IST

Third phase of PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana to be launched Friday

1 min read . 12:36 PM IST

Married daughter eligible for govt jobs on compassionate ground: Allahabad HC

1 min read . 12:28 PM IST

Covid vaccination to take place at 81 centres in Delhi, jabs to be given 4 days a week

1 min read . 12:38 PM IST

The 90-minute "Celebrating America" special will feature appearances by celebrities including Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato Justin Timberlake and Ant Clemons, according to a statement from Biden's inaugural committee.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Delhi to launch 3-day drive to check HSRP, colour-coded sticker compliance: How to apply online

1 min read . 12:55 PM IST

Third phase of PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana to be launched Friday

1 min read . 12:36 PM IST

Married daughter eligible for govt jobs on compassionate ground: Allahabad HC

1 min read . 12:28 PM IST

Covid vaccination to take place at 81 centres in Delhi, jabs to be given 4 days a week

1 min read . 12:38 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Democrats Biden and Kamala Harris, who will be sworn in earlier in the day as president and vice president, also will deliver remarks.

Also Read | Digital bank account sparks off a disruption

Biden's committee has scaled back the usual inaugural events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, canceling the traditional parade and inaugural balls normally held in Washington.

The television special "will showcase the American people's resilience, heroism, and unified commitment to coming together as a nation to heal and rebuild", the inaugural committee said.

The program will be broadcast on television networks CBS, ABC, CNN, NBC and MSNBC, and streamed on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and other online platforms.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.