Tommy Genesis under fire for donning as Maa Kali in new music video; who is THIS ‘rebellious underground rap queen’?

Tommy Genesis, Canadian model and rapper, has received backlash for dressing up as the Hindu goddess Maa Kali in an explicit new music video 'True Blue'. She is seen in blue body paint, red bindi, gold jewellery, while also putting a Christian cross as a prop in ways many found “blasphemous".

Advertisement

She released the video for her new song on June 20 and immediately received the heat for portrayal of the Hindu goddess.

Netizens have reacted to the post, calling it a “cheap tactic". A user on X said, “Her Indian descent makes it very likely that her makeup is deliberately done to hurt Hindu sentiments. Blasphemy.” Another remarked, “Her new song openly mocks both Hindu and Christian faiths. This is not creativity this is pure disrespect.” A third one commented, “Did you not see the cross coming out of her butt? She’s hurting everyone’s sentiments, maybe on purpose, to go viral. Cheap tactics.”

She captioned one of the posts, “True Blue directed by Parris Goebel. June 20th.”

Advertisement

Also Read | Canadian Pension Doubles Down on Green Investing With $400 Billion Pledge

Who is Tommy Genesis? Tommy Genesis aka Genesis Yasmine Mohanraj, 34, is a Canadian rapper and model born in Vancouver. She has mixed Tamil and Swedish background. Her music mainly explores gender, identity, and sexuality themes and has referred to herself as a “fetish rapper" in the past.

Advertisement

Genesis signed with Awful Records in 2015 and released her debut mixtape World Vision.

An international magazine described Tommy Genesis “the internet’s most rebellious underground rap queen" in 2016.

Later, she signed with Downtown Records/Universal in 2017.