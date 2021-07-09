OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Too early to say whether more than two COVID-19 vaccine shots needed: EMA

The European Medicines Agency on Friday said it was too early to determine whether more than the two shots that are currently required for most approved COVID-19 vaccines would be called for, saying it was confident for now that the established regimen was sufficient.

Pfizer and partner BioNTech unveiled plans on Thursday to ask U.S. and European regulators to authorise a booster dose following its two-shot regimen, based on evidence of greater risk of infection six months after inoculation and the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.

