Too early to say whether more than two COVID-19 vaccine shots needed: EMA

Pfizer and partner BioNTech unveiled plans on Thursday to ask US and European regulators to authorise a booster dose following its two-shot regimen

The European Medicines Agency on Friday said it was too early to determine whether more than the two shots that are currently required for most approved COVID-19 vaccines would be called for, saying it was confident for now that the established regimen was sufficient.

