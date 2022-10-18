‘Too far, too fast’: UK PM Liz Truss apologizes for ‘economic mistakes’

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss on Monday apologized for going 'too far too fast' with economic reforms that caused investors' confidence to evaporate and her poll ratings to plunge. However, she also vowed to stay on and lead Tories into the next election.
"I do want to accept responsibility and say sorry for the mistakes that have been made... we went too far and too fast," Truss said in an interview with UK-based media as quoted by news agency ANI.
Truss also defended her policies and said that she was 'completely committed to delivering for this country' despite questions over who was now in control of government policy.
Her government on Monday axed almost all of its debt-fuelled tax cuts unveiled last month to avert fresh market chaos. Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt, who was appointed on Friday after Truss sacked her close ally Kwasi Kwarteng, jettisoned the remaining major planks of her tax-cutting agenda on Monday, including scaling back her vast energy support scheme.
Asked if she was now prime minister in name only, Truss said she had appointed Hunt because she knew she had to change direction, reported Australian daily, The Islander as quoted by ANI.
Hunt estimated the tax changes would raise about Pound 32 billion per year after economists estimated the government faced a Pound 60 billion black holes. He also warned of tough spending cuts, reported The Straits Times.
The chancellor of the exchequer said no government could control markets - but stressed his action would give certainty over public finances and help secure growth.
Hunt scrapped plans to axe the lowest rate of income tax and curbed the government's flagship energy price freeze - pulling the plug in April instead of late 2024.
Truss had already staged two embarrassing budget U-turns, scrapping tax cuts for the richest earners and on company profits, and is now facing calls to resign even from her own MPs, reported The Straits Times.
