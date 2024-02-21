Too many have been killed: UK's Prince William pleas for end of Gaza war
Prince William urges an immediate end to the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza, emphasising human suffering and the need for peace to prevent further loss of life.
Britain's Prince William issued a passionate plea on February 20, urging an immediate end to the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza. He emphasised the immense human suffering endured in the enclave, stressing the urgent need for peace to prevent further loss of life, according to a report by Reuters.