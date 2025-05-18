‘Too much hatred, too many wounds’: Pope Leo XIV’s plea for global unity at his inauguration

Pope Leo XIV, the first American pope in history, officially began his pontificate on Sunday with a stirring call for unity and peace during his inaugural Mass at St. Peter’s Square, witnessed by over 200,000 faithful, dignitaries, and clergy.

“I would like that our first great desire be for a united church, a sign of unity and communion, which becomes a leaven for a reconciled world,” the 69-year-old Chicago-born pontiff declared in his homily. “In this our time, we still see too much discord, too many wounds caused by hatred, violence, prejudice, the fear of difference, and an economic paradigm that exploits the Earth's resources and marginalises the poorest.”

Symbolism and emotion mark the moment The pope was visibly moved during the Mass when he received the traditional symbols of papal authority — the pallium stole and the fisherman’s ring. As the lambswool stole was draped over his shoulders and the golden ring placed on his finger, Pope Leo paused, looked at the seal, and joined his hands in prayer.

These elements carry deep meaning: the pallium represents a shepherd bearing his flock, while the ring evokes Christ’s commission to Peter as a "fisher of men."

Popemobile tour and personal touch The Mass began with a ceremonial tour of St. Peter’s Square in the popemobile — a rite of passage that underscores the global presence of the papacy. Leo smiled, waved, and stopped to bless infants, winning warm applause from the massive crowd.

Breaking with protocol, Leo warmly embraced his older brother Louis Prevost — a self-described “MAGA-type” — and his wife in the basilica, an intimate moment that drew attention.

A Conservative lean, yet echoes of Francis Pope Leo's return to traditional papal attire — including the red mozzetta — was noted as a nod to conservative Catholics, a departure from the stripped-down style of his predecessor, Pope Francis. The red cape, worn during his appearance on the loggia and again for receiving foreign delegations, was met with cheers from traditionalists.

Still, Pope Leo referenced the spirit of Francis’ pontificate, emphasising mission and openness: “Let us build a church founded on God's love, a sign of unity, a missionary church that opens its arms to the world... and becomes a leaven of harmony for humanity.”

Global leaders and interfaith presence The ceremony was attended by a strong diplomatic presence. US Vice President JD Vance, who had visited Pope Francis shortly before his death, led the US delegation and paid respects at Francis' tomb.

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also attended, while Russia was represented by its ambassador.

The interfaith turnout was unprecedented, with three dozen Christian denominations, 13 rabbis from the Jewish community, and delegates from Muslim, Buddhist, Hindu, Sikh, Zoroastrian, and Jain traditions present.

Tight security and grand scale Security was extensive, matching the scale of the late Pope Francis' funeral. The Vatican estimated 200,000 gathered across the square and surrounding areas, where screens and sanitation stations had been arranged.

Diplomatic protocol dictated seating — the US and Peru were granted front-row positions due to Leo’s dual citizenship. Special privileges also applied to Catholic queens and princesses, including Spain’s Queen Letizia and Monaco’s Princess Charlene, who wore white in accordance with papal tradition.