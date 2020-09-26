Too much or too little sugar? Depends on a new wave of lockdowns

Sugar futures traded in New York tumbled earlier this year as the coronavirus cut demand for food and fuel. Raw material cane is also used in Brazil to make ethanol, which powers flex-fuel cars that can run on more than one fuel type. Prices have since recovered as countries reopened, but with rising infections, there’s a risk that many nations will reinstate lockdowns. The U.K. has already brought back a shelter-at-home order while Israel was the first country locked down a second time.