LONDON: British health minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday it was too early to say whether the government would stick to its plan to lift COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in England on June 21.

"It's too early to make a final decision on that. The Prime Minister and I and the team will be looking at all the data over this week. We've said that we'll give people enough time ahead of the June 21 date," Hancock told Sky News

"We are not saying 'No' to June 21 at this point," he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

