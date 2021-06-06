Too soon to say if England lockdown will end on 21 June: UK health minister

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

LONDON: British health minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday it was too early to say whether the government would stick to its plan to lift COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in England on June 21.

"We are not saying 'No' to June 21 at this point," he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

