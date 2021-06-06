Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Too soon to say if England lockdown will end on 21 June: UK health minister

Too soon to say if England lockdown will end on 21 June: UK health minister

Premium
Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock
1 min read . 06 Jun 2021 Andy Bruce, Reuters

  • The British government said it will be looking at all the data over this week

LONDON: British health minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday it was too early to say whether the government would stick to its plan to lift COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in England on June 21.

LONDON: British health minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday it was too early to say whether the government would stick to its plan to lift COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in England on June 21.

"It's too early to make a final decision on that. The Prime Minister and I and the team will be looking at all the data over this week. We've said that we'll give people enough time ahead of the June 21 date," Hancock told Sky News

TRENDING STORIES See All

"It's too early to make a final decision on that. The Prime Minister and I and the team will be looking at all the data over this week. We've said that we'll give people enough time ahead of the June 21 date," Hancock told Sky News

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"We are not saying 'No' to June 21 at this point," he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!