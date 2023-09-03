Toothpaste, chocolates under lockdown as US stores flag rising theft, 'flash rob' attacks2 min read 03 Sep 2023, 06:06 PM IST
US retailers increase security measures amid spike in organized shoplifting, resulting in significant earnings dip.
Major US retailers have been forced to put daily use items such as toothpaste, chocolate, washing powder and deodorant under lock and key amid a spate of organized shoplifting. As consumers grapple with escalating costs of living many major retailers – including Walmart and Target - have seen their latest earnings dip significantly due to nimble-fingered patrons.