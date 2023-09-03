Major US retailers have been forced to put daily use items such as toothpaste, chocolate, washing powder and deodorant under lock and key amid a spate of organized shoplifting. As consumers grapple with escalating costs of living many major retailers – including Walmart and Target - have seen their latest earnings dip significantly due to nimble-fingered patrons.

Stores have now resorted to a slew of anti-theft measures – from installing transparent walls with locks on shelves and adding padlocked chains on refrigerators to scattering call buttons across aisles for staff. Unprotected shelves are often sparsely stocked as well, to limit shoplifting. These efforts however see middling levels of success with many would be thieves coolly making away with expensive products in crowded stores.

In June man in a hooded jacket and face mask used a blowtorch -- in full view of customers and employees -- to melt locked cases at a Walgreens outlet in Queens, New York. According to media reports he had then filled a bag with products and left without paying.

“During the first five months of this year, our stores saw a 120% increase in theft incidents involving violence or threats of violence. Our team continues to face an unacceptable amount of retail theft and organized retail crime," AFP quoted a briefing by Target chief executive Brian Cornell to add.

Some retailers have also asked their staff not to intervene in the event of theft and avoid contacting the police to ensure their own safety.

According to the National Retail Federation's 2022 retail security survey, retailers lost an estimated $94.5 billion nationwide to “shrink" last year. The term refers to loss of inventory from factors including staff theft, shoplifting or administrative errors. Retailers also saw an average rise of 26.5% in organized retail crime during the same time.

Online users are also reporting an increase in "flash rob" incidents where a group surges into a store, seizes items within reach and runs off.

Last month around 30 masked people stole more than $300,000 worth of luxury items from a Nordstrom store in Los Angeles. According to the police they also used bear spray on a security guard.

Local media reports indicate that the ‘shoplifting crisis in America’ gained momentum amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This spike comes at a time when interest rates have surged from close to zero to around 5.5% over 18 months – the highest level in 22 years – as policymakers seek to curb inflation. Higher lending costs make it pricier to borrow funds for big ticket purchases, or for companies to expand their businesses -- and consumers have been feeling the squeeze.

According to a Bloomberg report, consumers have drawn down the more than $2 trillion in extra savings they accumulated during the pandemic over the past two years. But spending has proved to be tricky in the face of sky-high inflation, with many now becoming dependent on their paychecks to maintain their standard of living.

Walgreens closed five San Francisco stores in 2021 due to theft and Walmart shuttered four Chicago outlets this year – officially due to a lack of profitability.

(With inputs from agencies)