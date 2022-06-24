Top 10 and bottom 10 most liveable cities 2022: What makes the difference2 min read . 08:08 PM IST
Western European cities continue to dominate the top 10 rankings.
Just like 2019 and 2018, Vienna (Austria) is ranked first in 2022. Rankings for liveability have a lot to do with the lifting of COVID-19 limitations.
Western European cities continue to dominate the top ten Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) rankings, along with a few from Canada. Copenhagen is in second place, just behind Vienna, and Calgary has moved up from 18th to tie for third with Zurich as a result of the lifting of the COVID-19 restrictions. Mid-sized cities generally perform particularly well in the study of the richest nations.
The top 10 cities include several with minor COVID-19 regulations. Schools, restaurants, museums, and retail establishments have all reopened. The number of hospitalizations caused by the pandemic has decreased, reducing the strain on healthcare services and resources. Cities that were near the top of the rankings prior to the pandemic have therefore recovered thanks to their stability, solid infrastructure and services, and fun recreational opportunities.
None of the new cities have fallen below the bottom 10 cities in the rankings, which are largely steady. The poorest living conditions are still to be found in Syria's capital, Damascus, according to prior polls. Tripoli in Libya, Lagos in Nigeria, and Algiers in Algeria are also towards the bottom, continuing to receive poor marks in all five categories. The ten cities with the lowest rankings are most affected by wars, conflicts and terrorism.
Cities in western Europe have made the most advancements in the rankings. Because they were still subject to COVID-19 restrictions put in place as the Delta wave spread over the continent, the majority of German, UK, and French cities had fallen behind in the poll from a year prior.
The rankings show that Wellington and Auckland, two cities in New Zealand and Australia, have fallen the most, by 46 and 33 places, respectively. Early in 2021, when polio vaccine supplies were low, both nations profited from their tight borders, which reduced cases and increased liveability.
The EIU identifies opportunities, trends, and risks on a global and national scale. It provides in-depth insight and analysis of the economic and political changes in the increasingly complex global environment.
