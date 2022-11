The preferences for foreign universities have shifted significantly in recent years. The United States is longer the one-stop destination for premium higher education and today, more and more students looking eastwards with new opportunities opening up.

The latest edition of Times Higher Education World University Rankings shows that as the US’s share of the world’s top 100 universities has declined, those spots were grabbed by universities in East Asian nations.

In 2018's ranking, 43 universities from the US were in the top 100 list, but this year, only 34 varsities could make the cut. Institutions like Dartmouth College, and universities including Ohio State and Michigan State lost their top 100 status.

On the other hand, 7 universities from China, 5 from Hong Kong, 3 from South Korea and 2 each from Singapore and Japan have grabbed their spots in the top 100 list.

Here are the top 10 universities in SE Asia

Tsinghua University (China) - World Rank 16

Peking University (China) - World Rank 17

National University of Singapore (Singapore) - World Rank 19

University of Hong Kong (Hong Kong) - World Rank 31

Nanyang Technological University (Singapore) - World Rank 36

University of Tokyo (Japan) - World Rank 39

Chinese University of Hong Kong (Hong Kong) - World Rank 45

Fudan University (China) - World Rank 51

Shanghai Jiao Tong University (China) - World Rank 52

Seoul National University (South Korea) - World Rank 56

Apart from South East Asia, some universities in the Middle East, especially Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, are also slowly making their mark, what some are calling a new renaissance driven by innovation and knowledge creation, backed by heavy investment, World Economic Forum has cited.

However, it is important to note that in the top 10 categories, the US still holds a leadership position. Out of top 10, a total of 7 universities from the United States

How the universities have been ranked?

A total of 13 separate performance metrics have been considered while ranking these universities. The parameters include teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.

The 2023 edition is based on an analysis of over 15.5 million research publications – and over 112 million citations to those publications – as well as a survey of more than 40,000 academics worldwide