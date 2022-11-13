Top 10 SE Asian universities for the class of 2023. Check full list here

Tsinghua University (China) - World Rank 16

Peking University (China) - World Rank 17

National University of Singapore (Singapore) - World Rank 19

University of Hong Kong (Hong Kong) - World Rank 31

Nanyang Technological University (Singapore) - World Rank 36

University of Tokyo (Japan) - World Rank 39

Chinese University of Hong Kong (Hong Kong) - World Rank 45

Fudan University (China) - World Rank 51

Shanghai Jiao Tong University (China) - World Rank 52

Seoul National University (South Korea) - World Rank 56

Apart from South East Asia, some universities in the Middle East, especially Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, are also slowly making their mark, what some are calling a new renaissance driven by innovation and knowledge creation, backed by heavy investment, World Economic Forum has cited.