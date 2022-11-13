Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / World /  Top 10 SE Asian universities for the class of 2023. Check full list here

Top 10 SE Asian universities for the class of 2023. Check full list here

2 min read . 06:47 PM ISTLivemint
Apart from South East Asia, some universities in the Middle East, especially Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, are also slowly making their mark

In 2023, a total of 7 universities from China, 5 from Hong Kong, 3 from South Korea and 2 each from Singapore and Japan have grabbed their spots in the top 100 list.

The preferences for foreign universities have shifted significantly in recent years. The United States is longer the one-stop destination for premium higher education and today, more and more students looking eastwards with new opportunities opening up.

The preferences for foreign universities have shifted significantly in recent years. The United States is longer the one-stop destination for premium higher education and today, more and more students looking eastwards with new opportunities opening up.

The latest edition of Times Higher Education World University Rankings shows that as the US’s share of the world’s top 100 universities has declined, those spots were grabbed by universities in East Asian nations. 

The latest edition of Times Higher Education World University Rankings shows that as the US’s share of the world’s top 100 universities has declined, those spots were grabbed by universities in East Asian nations. 

In 2018's ranking, 43 universities from the US were in the top 100 list, but this year, only 34 varsities could make the cut. Institutions like Dartmouth College, and universities including Ohio State and Michigan State lost their top 100 status.

In 2018's ranking, 43 universities from the US were in the top 100 list, but this year, only 34 varsities could make the cut. Institutions like Dartmouth College, and universities including Ohio State and Michigan State lost their top 100 status.

On the other hand, 7 universities from China, 5 from Hong Kong, 3 from South Korea and 2 each from Singapore and Japan have grabbed their spots in the top 100 list. 

On the other hand, 7 universities from China, 5 from Hong Kong, 3 from South Korea and 2 each from Singapore and Japan have grabbed their spots in the top 100 list. 

Here are the top 10 universities in SE Asia

Here are the top 10 universities in SE Asia

  • Tsinghua University (China) - World Rank 16
  • Peking University (China) - World Rank 17
  • National University of Singapore (Singapore) - World Rank 19
  • University of Hong Kong (Hong Kong) - World Rank 31
  • Nanyang Technological University (Singapore) - World Rank 36
  • University of Tokyo (Japan) - World Rank 39
  • Chinese University of Hong Kong (Hong Kong) - World Rank 45
  • Fudan University (China) - World Rank 51
  • Shanghai Jiao Tong University (China) - World Rank 52
  • Seoul National University (South Korea) - World Rank 56

Apart from South East Asia, some universities in the Middle East, especially Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, are also slowly making their mark, what some are calling a new renaissance driven by innovation and knowledge creation, backed by heavy investment, World Economic Forum has cited.

  • Tsinghua University (China) - World Rank 16
  • Peking University (China) - World Rank 17
  • National University of Singapore (Singapore) - World Rank 19
  • University of Hong Kong (Hong Kong) - World Rank 31
  • Nanyang Technological University (Singapore) - World Rank 36
  • University of Tokyo (Japan) - World Rank 39
  • Chinese University of Hong Kong (Hong Kong) - World Rank 45
  • Fudan University (China) - World Rank 51
  • Shanghai Jiao Tong University (China) - World Rank 52
  • Seoul National University (South Korea) - World Rank 56

Apart from South East Asia, some universities in the Middle East, especially Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, are also slowly making their mark, what some are calling a new renaissance driven by innovation and knowledge creation, backed by heavy investment, World Economic Forum has cited.

However, it is important to note that in the top 10 categories, the US still holds a leadership position. Out of top 10, a total of 7 universities from the United States 

However, it is important to note that in the top 10 categories, the US still holds a leadership position. Out of top 10, a total of 7 universities from the United States 

How the universities have been ranked?

How the universities have been ranked?

A total of 13 separate performance metrics have been considered while ranking these universities. The parameters include teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.

A total of 13 separate performance metrics have been considered while ranking these universities. The parameters include teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.

The 2023 edition is based on an analysis of over 15.5 million research publications – and over 112 million citations to those publications – as well as a survey of more than 40,000 academics worldwide

The 2023 edition is based on an analysis of over 15.5 million research publications – and over 112 million citations to those publications – as well as a survey of more than 40,000 academics worldwide

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP