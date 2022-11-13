Top 10 SE Asian universities for the class of 2023. Check full list here

In 2023, a total of 7 universities from China, 5 from Hong Kong, 3 from South Korea and 2 each from Singapore and Japan have grabbed their spots in the top 100 list.
The preferences for foreign universities have shifted significantly in recent years. The United States is longer the one-stop destination for premium higher education and today, more and more students looking eastwards with new opportunities opening up.
The latest edition of Times Higher Education World University Rankings shows that as the US’s share of the world’s top 100 universities has declined, those spots were grabbed by universities in East Asian nations.
In 2018's ranking, 43 universities from the US were in the top 100 list, but this year, only 34 varsities could make the cut. Institutions like Dartmouth College, and universities including Ohio State and Michigan State lost their top 100 status.
On the other hand, 7 universities from China, 5 from Hong Kong, 3 from South Korea and 2 each from Singapore and Japan have grabbed their spots in the top 100 list.
Here are the top 10 universities in SE Asia
Tsinghua University (China) - World Rank 16
Peking University (China) - World Rank 17
National University of Singapore (Singapore) - World Rank 19
University of Hong Kong (Hong Kong) - World Rank 31
Nanyang Technological University (Singapore) - World Rank 36
University of Tokyo (Japan) - World Rank 39
Chinese University of Hong Kong (Hong Kong) - World Rank 45
Fudan University (China) - World Rank 51
Shanghai Jiao Tong University (China) - World Rank 52
Seoul National University (South Korea) - World Rank 56
Apart from South East Asia, some universities in the Middle East, especially Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, are also slowly making their mark, what some are calling a new renaissance driven by innovation and knowledge creation, backed by heavy investment, World Economic Forum has cited.
However, it is important to note that in the top 10 categories, the US still holds a leadership position. Out of top 10, a total of 7 universities from the United States
