When we start planning for foreign education, the first attempts are always at US universities. And why not so! For the class of 2023, as many as 34 universities listed in the top 100, and a total of 7 in the top 10.

As per Times Higher Education, there are 177 US universities and colleges among the world’s best, so wherever you want to study in the US, a top university will not be far away. Almost all states and about 130 cities are represented in the best US universities list.

However, California leads the way with 14 institutions in the top US university list, followed by 13 universities in New York, 12 universities in Texas and 10 universities in Massachusetts. In fact, top 4 universities are in California and Massachusetts.

Check the list of top 10 universities in the US:

Harvard University

Stanford University

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

California Institute of Technology

Princeton University

University of California, Berkeley

Yale University

Columbia University

The University of Chicago

University of Pennsylvania

Here's all you need to know about the top 5 universities:

Harvard University: Founded in 1636, Harvard University is probably the best-known university in the world. Apart from the top university in the US, it came second in the World's best university ranking. In 2023, Oxford university took the top slot.

Stanford University: Sitting right beside Silicon Valley, Stanford University has had a prominent role in encouraging the region’s tech industry to develop. Many faculty members and students founded several successful technology companies including Google, Snapchat and Hewlett-Packard.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT): The university's engineering and computer science programmes after touted to be the best in the world. It also has a strong entrepreneurial culture and saw many alumni founding companies such as Intel and Dropbox. Famous alumni include astronaut Buzz Aldrin, former UN secretary general Kofi Annan and physicist Richard Feynman.

CalTech: Across the six faculties at CalTech, there is a focus on science and engineering. The institute is known for giving the world as many as 39 Nobel laureates, six Turing Award winners and four Fields Medallists.

Princeton University: One of the oldest universities in the US, Princeton University is part of the prestigious group of Ivy League universities. Notable alumni who have won a Nobel prize include the physicists Richard Feynman and Robert Hofstadter and the chemists Richard Smalley and Edwin McMillan. Other distinguished graduates include Michelle Obama, actors Jimmy Stewart and Brooke Shields, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Apollo astronaut Pete Conrad.