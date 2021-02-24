Top Amazon India executive questioned by UP police over 'Tandav' video series

Top Amazon India executive questioned by UP police over 'Tandav' video series2 min read . Updated: 24 Feb 2021, 09:37 AM IST
Police questions Amazon India's Aparna Purohit for nearly four hours over allegations that its political drama ‘Tandav’ on Prime Video hurt religious sentiments
LUCKNOW : The police in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh questioned a top Amazon executive for nearly four hours on Tuesday over allegations that one of its political dramas on Prime Video hurt religious sentiments and caused public anger.
Shows on streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime have often faced complaints in India, a key growth market, for obscenity or hurting sentiment, but the latest controversy involving the Amazon show "Tandav" is among the highest-profile cases.
Mumbai records 646 new Covid-19 cases; 815 buildings sealed to curb spread1 min read . 09:25 AM IST
Maharashtra sees jump in Covid cases: Lockdowns, night curfew in Aurangabad to curb virus spread - Key developments2 min read . 09:20 AM IST
Fauci says some Covid-19 guidelines to be relaxed soon in US1 min read . 08:50 AM IST
Bond-market revolt endangers India’s fragile recovery3 min read . 08:47 AM IST
Also Read | Bitter home truths for migrant workers
"Tandav", a political drama starring top Bollywood actors, has in several states faced police complaints and court cases.
In Uttar Pradesh, police questioned Amazon India's head of original content for its Prime streaming service Aparna Purohit over similar allegations at a police station on Tuesday.
Amazon declined to comment, and Purohit did not take questions from reporters outside the police station.
A state police officer told Reuters that Purohit had told police an apology had been issued and scenes that concerned the public had been edited out after its release in January.
While the show has angered some, the complaints against the drama and Purohit's questioning by police have also caused grave concerns among India's vibrant film industry, where many see this as an attack on free speech.
How to check RailTel IPO share allocation status2 min read . 08:54 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: Tata Consumer, UPL, SBI, NTPC, United Spirits, Coal India3 min read . 08:06 AM IST
Gold prices have corrected 16% from their peak. Should you buy?3 min read . 23 Feb 2021
Nureca IPO share allocation finalised: How to check application status1 min read . 08:55 AM IST
One Bollywood producer criticized police action on Tuesday, saying such incidents were unnerving.
"You never know when you will be next in line for a scene that you never thought would be offensive," said the producer, who declined to be named.
Amazon is separately facing the ire of small retailers in India, who have called for a ban on its operations.
Reuters last week reported that the U.S. firm had for years given preferential treatment to a small group of sellers on its India platform and used them to circumvent the country's strict foreign investment regulations.
Amazon has denied any wrongdoing and said it complies with Indian law.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.